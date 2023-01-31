Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Naomi Osaka Grabs Dinner With Mom After Pregnancy Announcement

Naomi Osaka Dinner Date With Mom In NYC ... After Pregnancy Announcement

1/31/2023 7:15 AM PT
Pregnant Naomi Osaka grabs dinner with mom
Backgrid

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka had a night out with her mom in the Big Apple on Monday ... hitting up a Japanese restaurant three weeks after announcing she's preggo with her first child.

The 25-year-old and Tamaki Osaka arrived at Nippon in Midtown for dinner ... one of the few times the mother-to-be has been spotted out in public since her big reveal.

naomi osaka

No baby bump in sight, though -- Osaka rocked a baggy brown and green outfit for the occasion.

Getty

As we previously reported, Osaka told her fans about the major life update on Jan. 11 ... and TMZ Sports confirmed rapper Cordae is the father.

Naomi Osaka On The Court
Launch Gallery
Naomi Osaka On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka said in her announcement. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

LISA MARIE PRESLEY INLINE-PROMO-Hulu

Osaka said she will be off the court as she welcomes the baby in 2023 ... but plans to be back for the Australian Open next year.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later