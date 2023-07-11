Naomi Osaka, Cordae Welcome Baby Girl ... We're Officially Parents!!!

Naomi Osaka and Cordae's little bundle of joy is here -- the "Gifted" rapper announced at a recent show the tennis superstar gave birth to their first child!!

The talented MC shared the big news at his gig in Calgary ... telling the crowd he's officially a proud papa.

Remember, Osaka announced she was expecting a kid with Cordae by sharing a sonogram on Instagram in January ... and the two hosted a lavish pink-themed baby shower just last month.

The couple has yet to address the birth on their social media accounts .... but according to People, the baby girl arrived in Los Angeles, and "they are doing well."

Of course, Osaka has been away from the tennis court since her announcement ... but continued to train during her pregnancy as she vowed to make it to the 2024 Australian Open.

Play video content Instagram / @naomiosaka

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future," Osaka said at the time. "One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."