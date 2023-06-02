Cordae Kisses Naomi Osaka's Baby Bump, We're Having A Girl!

Naomi Osaka and Cordae just revealed ... they're having a GIRL!!!

The "Gifted" rapper and the tennis superstar announced the major news on Friday ... sharing a pic of Cordae kissing Naomi's baby bump at their pink-themed baby shower.

The couple had an awesome celebration with their friends and family ... with Osaka and her growing belly standing in front of pink flowers, balloons, and a sign that read, "A little princess is on the way."

Osaka's fans were incredibly happy for the new parents ... flooding the comments with well wishes.

"Congratulations!" one user said. "Can’t wait for your matching tennis outfits."

Cordae, 25, was super excited ... channeling his inner Kobe Bryant by posting the hashtag "#GirlDad."

The 4-time Grand Slam champ and Cordae announced they were expecting their first child by posting a sonogram of the baby back in January.

Of course, this upcoming blessing has Osaka sidelined from tennis for a bit ... but she's previously vowed to be back for the 2024 Australia Open.

She's serious about her comeback, too ... and shared videos of her training on the court and beach while pregnant earlier this year.

