Naomi Osaka Says Parenting W/ Cordae Has Been Easy, 'Really Good Foundation'

It sounds like Naomi Osaka and Cordae have the whole parenthood thing figured out ... 'cause the tennis star says the two have made it easy by building "a really good foundation" for their baby girl.

Osaka and the "Gifted" rapper welcomed their daughter, Shai, in July ... and have been so private about raising their daughter, they don't even share photos of her on social media.

The 4-time Grand Slam singles champ briefly gave some inside info on her new role as a mother five months after giving birth ... and revealed Cordae -- who she started dating in 2019 -- is making parenting easy.

"We built a really good foundation," Osaka told InStyle this week. "I don't know if it's because he's just an easygoing guy, but I think we just respect each other's opinions. And if we disagree on something, we talk it out."

"At the end of the day, we both want what's best for Shai."

Osaka also said her pregnancy wasn't the smoothest journey -- the 26-year-old tested positive for a bacterial infection Group B streptococcus, which affects millions of expecting mothers every year.

The infection can lead to sepsis, meningitis, or stillbirth for babies ... and it made Osaka very anxious.

The death of Olympic track and field champ Tori Bowie, who was found dead as a result of childbirth complications about two months before Osaka's delivery date, had her scared as well.

"I was kind of starting to freak out a little bit," Osaka admitted. "There were so many things I wasn't aware of."

But, everything is going well now ... as Shai is a healthy baby girl, Cordae is being a great father, and Osaka -- who started back training in October -- is looking forward to the next Wimbledon and French Open.