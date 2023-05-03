Olympic Gold Medalist Track Star Tori Bowie Dead at 32

Tori Bowie, a track and field athlete who won three Olympic medals for Team USA, is dead.

Tori was found deceased Tuesday in Florida, but the cause of death remains unclear.

Her management team released a statement Wednesday morning confirming the tragic news, saying they're "devastated" over her passing.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," the sports agency said. "Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, Tori won three medals ... including one gold as a member of the women's 4x100 meter relay team. Tori also earned a silver in the 100-meter dash, plus a bronze in the 200-meter dash.

Before her Team USA triumphs, Tori was a standout track star in college at the University of Southern Mississippi ... where she was a two-time NCAA long jump champion in both indoor and outdoor track.

The year after her three-medal performance at the Rio Olympics, Tori became the world's fastest woman ... winning the 100-meter dash at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London with a blistering time of 10.85 seconds.

Play video content 9/14/16 TMZSports.com

In addition to her athletic success, Tori also modeled ... she was featured in a Valentino campaign and also posed for ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.

Tori was 32.