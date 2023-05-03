Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Found Dead at Home After Cops Do Welfare Check

Former Team USA track star Tori Bowie was found dead inside her home, TMZ Sports has learned ... after her loved ones told cops they were concerned they hadn't heard from her in several days.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida, officers conducted a well-being check at Bowie's home Tuesday afternoon. When authorities arrived at the residence, they made entry ... and found the three-time Olympic medalist deceased. A preliminary investigation showed no foul play was involved.

A cause and manner of death are not yet known -- the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office tells us they're still investigating the matter.

Bowie's management team said Wednesday they were crushed to learn of her passing.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," the agency said. "Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie -- a two-time NCAA long jump champion who won three medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil -- was just 32 years old.