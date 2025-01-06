Naomi Osaka, Cordae Break Up

Naomi Osaka is entering the new year single -- the tennis superstar just announced she is no longer dating rapper Cordae.

The 27-year-old shared the news on her Instagram story on Monday ... saying the two will continue to be great parents to their baby girl, Shai, who was born in 2023.

"No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad," Osaka said.

"Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together."

Osaka -- who previously held the No. 1 spot in WTA rankings -- went public with her relationship with the "Gifted" rapper in 2019 ... a few years later, she announced they were expecting a child together.

Despite an infection during her pregnancy, Osaka gave birth to a healthy girl ... and said they "built a really good foundation."

"At the end of the day, we both want what's best for Shai."