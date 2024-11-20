Serena Williams Pumped For Green Day At Coachella, 'I Know Where I'll Be'

The Coachella lineup is officially here ... and perhaps no one is more excited than Serena Williams, who can't wait to make her way to the desert to watch her favorite band headlining the whole thing!!

The music festival dropped its 2025 flyer on Tuesday ... and as TMZ first reported, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Green Day got the biggest slots.

The Billie Joe Armstrong-led group just so happened to have a diehard fan in the 23-time Grand Slam winner ... who rushed to social media to let her fans know there's no way in hell she's missing them hit the 'Chella stage for the first time in their existence.

"I know where I'll be," Williams said ... and it's safe to say she's referring to the pit, where she was spotted during Green Day's recent tour -- rockin' along with the normies!!

SERENA WILLIAMS in the pit at GREEN DAY is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/myQ3U36lqM — Rick Savage (@ricksavage) September 15, 2024 @ricksavage

She's also in possession of a guitar signed by BJA, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt ... and even listed her favorite songs of theirs in a TikTok (she's a big fan of the singles).

Williams joins the tons of music fans (and plenty of folks in our office) freaking out and dissecting the lineup ... but compared to previous years, there's much more time to prepare before Weekend 1 rolls around April 11.