Mayor Eric Adams Says He's Against Legalizing Prostitution, Cites Faith

Eric Adams says he can't support legalizing prostitution ... citing his past experience as a police officer and his faith as the main reasons for it.

The Mayor of New York City joined us for an interview airing Thursday ... and, he says he's absolutely against legalizing prostitution -- not like his opponent Zohran Mamdani has indicated in the past.

Adams says he remembers seeing young men -- just 18 or 19 years old -- selling their bodies on the street back in the day ... and, he claims prostitution contributed to the AIDS epidemic in the city back in the day as well.

When asked about establishing a red-light district -- like the kind in Amsterdam -- Adams says even such spaces don't bring an end to the exploitation and violence that's associated with prostitution.

Adams says he ultimately doesn't like treating sex work like it's a viable occupation for young people to have ... and, he doesn't want to encourage it at all.

Adams also cites his Christian faith ... and throws shade at Mamdani for supporting the legalization of prostitution while claiming to be a man of the Islamic faith.

Adams and Mamdani are running against each other in the NYC mayoral race ... and former Governor Andrew Cuomo is running as an independent.