Andy Cohen Calls 'RHOP's Wendy Osefo a Role Model Despite Fraud Charges

Play video content TMZ.com

Andy Cohen is staying in "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Dr. Wendy Osefo's corner despite her 16 criminal charges ... he had an encouraging message for her when he chatted with TMZ Thursday in New York.

The "RHOP" executive producer tells us ... "I love her and I love her family and I love Eddie. I am hoping that they come out of this really well. I think she's been a really great role model housewife. She's always led with her education and family values, and I was as surprised as anybody was when I woke up to the TMZ news."

As you know ... Wendy and husband Eddie were booked on fraud charges last week, stemming from an alleged burglary they reported in April last year ... the couple claimed they found their bedroom ransacked after returning from a trip to Jamaica. But here's the thing ... county sheriff's deputies allege Wendy was later seen in a social media post wearing a diamond ring she reported stolen.

Wendy might have been the last person expected to be involved in something like this, considering her degrees from Temple University and Johns Hopkins, and her Ph.D. in public affairs and community development from Rutgers ... not to mention her distinguished teaching job at Wesleyan University -- a position she no longer holds.

While 'The Real Housewives' franchise is known for following salacious storylines, when asked if any of this will show up on the reality show, Andy said ... "I think that she is doing her own thing."