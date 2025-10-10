'RHOP' Wendy Osefo Claims Alleged Home Burglary Was 'Targeted' In Resurfaced Clip

Cops say 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Dr. Wendy Osefo is lying about being the victim of a home burglary ... but a couple months after she made her report, she went on a podcast -- and doubled-down on her claims.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Wendy appeared on the "Gabbing With Gib" podcast back in September 2024 and she was asked about the alleged home burglary, which we first reported about in April 2024 ... and the clip is resurfacing now that she's been charged with fraud.

In the interview, Wendy explains why she thinks she was "targeted" by burglars.

Thing is ... law enforcement came out Friday and said Wendy and her husband falsely reported a home burglary and theft for the purposes of insurance fraud.

Play video content Fox45 Baltmore

Police say an investigation found Wendy had returned items she said were stolen and also posted a photo on social media wearing a ring she claimed was stolen too. Cops also say the Osefos have a home surveillance system and the footage showed no signs of a burglary.