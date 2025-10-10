Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cops Update 'RHOP's Wendy Osefo Fraud Charges Case

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
wendy-osefo-presser-kal10-10-2025
FRAUDULENT BEHAVIOR
Fox45 Baltmore

Law enforcement officials in Maryland are sharing the latest on the felony fraud case involving "The Real Housewives of Potomac" stars Dr. Wendy and Eddie Osefo.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is addressed the news only hours after the Osefos were busted on 16 charges related to a burglary they reported last year at their home.

wendy eddie osefo main mug shot
Carroll County Sheriff's Office

As we reported ... cops say the Osefos claimed several designer bags and jewelry had been stolen, but an investigation found Wendy purchased and returned the items before the alleged burglary.

Police also say Wendy posted a photo on social media wearing a diamond ring she claimed was stolen ... and the post went up after the alleged burglary.

wendy eddie osefo sub getty swipe
Getty

All told, legal docs indicate the Osefos claimed a $450,000 property loss to an insurance company.

Among the 16 charges are 7 felonies for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300.

101025_wendy_osefo_culturecon_kal_v2 10/5/25
SPOTTED LAST WEEKEND
TMZ.com

The couple was booked Thursday night in Westminster, Maryland and they posed for smiling mugshots.