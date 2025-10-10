Cops Update 'RHOP's Wendy Osefo Fraud Charges Case

Play video content Fox45 Baltmore

Law enforcement officials in Maryland are sharing the latest on the felony fraud case involving "The Real Housewives of Potomac" stars Dr. Wendy and Eddie Osefo.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is addressed the news only hours after the Osefos were busted on 16 charges related to a burglary they reported last year at their home.

As we reported ... cops say the Osefos claimed several designer bags and jewelry had been stolen, but an investigation found Wendy purchased and returned the items before the alleged burglary.

Police also say Wendy posted a photo on social media wearing a diamond ring she claimed was stolen ... and the post went up after the alleged burglary.

All told, legal docs indicate the Osefos claimed a $450,000 property loss to an insurance company.

Among the 16 charges are 7 felonies for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300.

Play video content 10/5/25 TMZ.com