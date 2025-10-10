'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo, Husband Booked on Fraud Charges in Maryland

Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie have been booked on criminal fraud charges, TMZ has learned.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star is facing 16 charges -- including 7 felonies, for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300. She's also facing one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer.

The couple was booked Thursday night in Westminster, Maryland.

Here's the deal ... police say the couple reported a burglary in April last year ... the couple claimed they found their bedroom ransacked after returning from a trip to Jamaica. We told you about that incident at the time.

According to the prosecution's bail recommendation documents obtained by TMZ ... the couple reportedly told police several designer bags and jewelry had been stolen, but get this ... Wendy was later caught in a social media post wearing a diamond ring she claimed was stolen!

Additionally, an investigation determined numerous items the Osefos claimed were stolen had been purchased, then returned to the store "where a full refund was provided prior to the alleged burglary." The documents indicate the couple had claimed a $450,000 personal property loss to an insurance company.

Wendy Osefo has been on the show since Season 5 ... she's a college professor of education -- teaching at Johns Hopkins University -- and a contributor to The Hill and MSNBC.

Wendy has degrees from Temple University, Johns Hopkins, and a Ph.D. in public affairs and community development from Rutgers.

We just saw Wendy out and about on Sunday at a CultureCon event in Brookly, New York.

Wendy was tight with Kamala Harris during the former VP's run for president last year ... the two are members of the same sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.