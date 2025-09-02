'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Released From Prison After DUI Conviction
Karen Huger has been released from prison after being found guilty of DUI ... TMZ has learned.
#RHOP star Karen Huger is officially out of jail after serving six months for DUI. She briefly put the window down to wave at the cameras. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/8eZuW78AxT— Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) September 2, 2025 @News_MTorres
The Montgomery County Detention Center in Maryland tells TMZ ... Huger was released Tuesday at 10 AM ET -- after she served 6 months behind bars.
The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star is getting out of the clink 6 months earlier than expected -- having been convicted on 7 of 8 charges prosecutors brought against her ... including DUI, negligent driving, failing to control her vehicle’s speed to avoid a collision, and more.
Moving forward ... Karen won't allowed behind the wheel for a year. She'll also serve 5 years of supervised probation upon release -- with an interlock device required once she's cleared to drive again. If there aren't any violations, probation will switch to unsupervised after 3 years.
TMZ broke the story ... Huger's March 2024 crash in Potomac, Md. went down when she struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before slamming into a parking sign and coming to a stop just off the roadway.
Body cam footage played for the jury shows Huger being questioned by cops after the collision.