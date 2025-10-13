Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence on Wendy & Eddie Osefo Fraud Charges

Play video content Andy Cohen Live

Andy Cohen is weighing in on all the drama surrounding Wendy and Eddie Osefo ... calling the felony charges against them "really sad."

The Bravo TV host addressed the arrests of the "Real Housewives of Potomac" couple on the Monday episode of his Sirius FM Show, "Andy Cohen Live" -- kicking things off saying he was blindsided by the charges just like everyone else.

Cohen also said he was "really sad" about the situation, and said he's still a big Wendy fan. He went on to say Wendy has been a great housewife and a great role model.

Andy wrapped it saying Wendy and Eddie are in his thoughts, and he hopes the case against them is just one big nothing burger.

As we reported ... Wendy and Eddie were booked Thursday night by police in Maryland for allegedly reporting a bogus burglary at their home.

The pair allegedly told police designer bags and jewelry were swiped by thieves, but cops say their story was all BS ... because Wendy posted Instagram photos of herself wearing some of the purportedly stolen items, including her diamond ring.

Prosecutors charged Wendy with 16 offenses -- including 7 felonies. Eddie was slapped with 18 charges -- 9 of which are felonies.