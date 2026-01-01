Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor

Zohran Mamdani is officially New York City's mayor and he kicked off his historic term in unconventional fashion.

The 34-year-old was sworn in just after midnight Thursday in a private ceremony administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The oath took place at the old City Hall subway station, one of the city's original stops.

The ceremony made history, with Mamdani becoming NYC's first Muslim mayor. He was joined by his wife, Rama Duwaji. A larger, public ceremony is scheduled for later Thursday at City Hall, where Mamdani will be formally introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Bernie Sanders is also expected to attend.

Mamdani won the mayoral race in November, defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. While critics labeled him a "communist," Mamdani identifies as a democratic socialist, aligning himself politically with Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

In his election-night speech, he promised to confront oligarchy and authoritarianism "with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves."