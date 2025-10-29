Andy Cohen Talks Dating Life, Craigslist Hookups on 'Call Her Daddy'

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Andy Cohen is kissing and telling ... well, sort of. He revealed on "Call Her Daddy" Wednesday he used to get his action on Craigslist back in the day!

Check out the clip -- he's got no problem sharing that dirty detail about his love life, even calling the site "Grindr before there was Grindr."

The "Watch What Happens Live" host goes on to tell Alex Cooper he doesn't have much of a type, saying it's all about the "vibe" but adding he prefers a partner who's independent, handsome, and can fend for themself.

He also confirms he's on Raya ... revealing the dates he's been on from the exclusive app actually had no idea who he was.

And speaking of his dating game ... Andy gushed over his tight bond with John Mayer -- and denied being secretly in love with him. He did say it would be "magic" if he could "find a gay guy that was him," though!