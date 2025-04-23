Andy Cohen Talks About Possibility of Kenya Moore's 'RHOA' Return

Play video content TMZ.com

Kenya Moore stans are begging for her return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" -- but Andy Cohen? Looks like he’s not exactly rushing to roll out the peach.

We caught up with Andy in NYC and asked him straight up -- is there any truth to Kenya’s recent claim that she was invited, then uninvited, from the 'RHOA' reunion? You’ve gotta see the video for yourself ... because Andy’s face practically screams the tea!

As for whether Kenya’s making a comeback next season -- after getting suspended last summer for unveiling those alleged oral sex posters of Brittany Eady -- Andy’s still serving up some seriously telling expressions.

Instead, Andy tells us there’s so much juicy stuff going down this season that he’s focused on that for now -- but he does keep saying he loves Kenya. So hey, maybe that’s a little glimmer of hope.