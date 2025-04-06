Kenya Moore Gets Support From 'Real Housewives' Fans, Want Suspension Lifted

Kenya Moore fans are calling for her return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ... standing with her as season 16 rolls on after she was suspended indefinitely last summer for unveiling alleged oral sex posters of Brittany Eady.

A new episode of 'RHOA' comes out Sunday night ... and, it captures Keyna, Brittany and the rest of the ladies from filming last summer -- before Moore was suspended indefinitely.

At some point in the episode, the producers appear to have added a message explaining that because of Moore's behavior, she was kicked off the show ... basically explaining why fans won't see her moving forward in season 16.

We broke the story ... last summer, the cast was filming when Moore whipped out a bunch of alleged posters of Eady performing oral sex. While she initially denied doing so, Moore ultimately copped to pulling out the pictures last fall.

Worth noting ... Moore brought out the pics after Eady mentioned she had a gun following a tense confrontation with Moore. No gun was actually pulled out -- but, some fans saw the comment as a threat, and they're calling for Brittany to be fired now too.

Many aren't happy Kenya's leaving ... calling on the show to keep her on -- and, even claiming that tonight is their season finale, though several more episodes this season are apparently scheduled for release.