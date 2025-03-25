Garcelle Beauvais Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 5 Seasons

Play video content Instagram / @garcelle

Garcelle Beauvais is bowing out of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," saying goodbye to focus on her family and dive into some exciting new projects.

She broke the news on IG Tuesday morning, reflecting on the amazing times and tough moments over five seasons -- but she wants to be all in for her twins, Jaid and Jax, during their upcoming final year of high school.

Garcelle also teased some exciting projects in the works -- she’s producing, developing, and acting, marking a shift away from reality TV.

She said she could totally make a 'RHOBH' comeback whenever and pop in now and then ... but ended her video with a big thank-you to the fans who’ve cheered her on, supported her, and even had her back.

Garcelle’s casting was a big deal -- she was the first Black woman to join the show in 2020, since its 2010 debut.

As for the tough times she mentioned, Garcelle recently found herself at odds with Kyle Richards after calling her a "lesbian" in a January episode, which had Kyle firing back, calling her an "a**hole."