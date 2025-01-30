Garcelle Beauvais Won't Apologize to Kyle Richards Until She Gets One

Play video content TMZ.com

Garcelle Beauvais is standing firm on her "lesbian" comment to Kyle Richards ... even after her costar claimed they've hashed things out.

We caught up with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star outside LAX, where she confirmed whether she and Kyle had kissed and made up after her now-viral "lesbian" remark on their Bravo hit.

As Garcelle put it ... she was relieved to hear KR say they're "good" now following the reality TV drama ... and reiterated that she never intended to harm Kyle, rather she simply meant to be encouraging.

Garcelle told us point-blank she doesn't feel she has anything to apologize for, as she meant it when she encouraged Kyle to come out as a lesbian ... if that's what she wanted to do after splitting from Mauricio Umansky, of course.

While GB didn't share specifics about her off-camera conversation with Kyle, she did make it clear that she in no way issued an apology ... as she felt her costar had a mea culpa of her own to offer up.

Specifically, Garcelle noted she wouldn't apologize until Kyle said "sorry" for calling her an "a**hole" on the 'RHOBH' after show ... when they had previously laughed off the comment.

Yet, Garcelle appeared optimistic about her friendship with Kyle ... noting all would likely be hashed out at the 'RHOBH' reunion, which has yet to be filmed.