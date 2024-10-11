Garcelle Beauvais Encourages Black Men to Vote in 'Risky' Election

Play video content TMZ.com

Garcelle Beauvais is encouraging people to get out and vote in the upcoming Presidential election ... with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star singling out Black men in particular.

We caught up with the actress outside Craig's on Thursday evening, where GB had only one thing on her mind ... rallying voters for Kamala Harris ahead of November 5.

As Garcelle put it ... this election is "risky," as it's currently too close between Vice President Harris and former president Donald Trump.

The Bravo personality encouraged everyone to hit the voting booths this November, but she specifically called on Black men to show up and support Harris ... noting the VP is having "a hard time" resonating with this demographic.

Garcelle isn't the first celebrity to speak out in support of the Harris-Walz ticket. Her vocal support comes with other Hollywood stars backing Harris' run for the Oval Office ... including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry, Kesha, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Michelle Obama, among others.

Of course, not everyone in Tinseltown has jumped on the Harris-Walz bandwagon ... with singer Chappell Roan begrudgingly admitting she's voting for the VP, citing the current administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war as a reason for her hesitation.

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama faced backlash after she revealed she is abstaining from voting over her lack of knowledge about politics.

Then there's Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Zachary Levi, Elon Musk, and Dennis Quaid, all of whom have voiced their support for Trump.