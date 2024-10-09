Donald Trump Says He's 'Basically a Truthful Person,' Podcaster Laughs in Face

Play video content FLAGRANT

Donald Trump says he's got some Pinocchio in him ... saying he's "basically a truthful person" during a podcast interview -- and, the statement had one podcast host laughing in his face.

The 45th POTUS stopped by "Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh" podcast ... and, he launched into a discussion of the ads his presidential opponent Kamala Harris is running -- saying they're full of falsehoods about him.

DJT says Kamala's team is twisting his views on IVF and his use of the word "bloodbath" when discussing the economy in new TV ads ... saying it's all come out as an unfair depiction of him.

Trump says there should be a law against telling lies in campaign ads ... before adding he doesn't lob similar attacks at his opponent 'cause he's "basically a truthful person."

At this, Andrew Schulz busts up laughing ... asking the Republican candidate for president what that means. It seems he's laughing more at the phrasing than any sort of incredulity of the statement -- but, it still makes for a pretty funny moment.

Former American President Donald Trump, in the Flagrant podcast, describes Prime Minister Modi as the nicest human being but also a total killer.



He added that Modi took him by surprise with his threat of aggressive retaliation against Pakistan when he said we would handle them;… pic.twitter.com/8oOH9ELvx3 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 9, 2024 @BJP4India

Trump also talked foreign policy on the show ... and, his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who he calls one of the nicest guys who also showed him a potentially violent side from time to time -- are receiving mixed reactions online.