Kyle Richards Storms Off After Being Grilled for Texting Dorit Kemsley's Ex

Play video content Bravo

Kyle Richards is feeling the heat over her texting Dorit Kemsley's estranged husband ... though, she doesn't believe she's done anything wrong.

The Bravo personality had a full-on meltdown during Tuesday night's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where she snapped at her costars for suggesting she was being shady about her messages with PK Kemsley.

Kyle was perplexed by how the whole situation went sideways, particularly since she had already read the text aloud to some of the ladies ... though, the text itself raised more questions than answers.

Still, Kyle found herself screaming and crying in her own defense, declaring she "can't do this anymore" -- meaning the drama, not 'RHOBH' itself.

She added ... "I’m f***ing leaving. Please, OK. I love you and PK and your kids and you know that. I know that you know that. I’ve been made to feel like I did something wrong -- sending a text to PK. So, I said I’m gonna read this once and that is it."

Kyle read the message aloud, in which she assured PK she'd never repeat anything he shared with her ... later assuring Dorit she was talking about production, not her friend.

Kyle struggled to get a hold of her emotions and slammed her costars for making her feel like she's "done something wrong."

She snapped before storming off ... "F*** everybody, I’m done with this s***. I’m not doing this anymore."

Despite Kyle's theatrics, her 'RHOBH' costars were less than convinced ... with Garcelle Beauvais noting that Kyle's excuse still didn't make sense. Dorit especially didn't buy Kyle's explanation, even after the women sat down and hashed it all out.

Later in the episode, Dorit called Kyle's temper tantrum "a cop-out."