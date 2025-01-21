Garcelle Beauvais Says 'Lesbian' Comment Meant to 'Inspire' Kyle Richards

Play video content TMZ.com

Garcelle Beauvais is doubling down on the "lesbian" comment made to Kyle Richards on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... telling us the remark was in no way malicious.

We caught up with the 'RHOBH' star after she seemingly encouraged her costar to come out as a lesbian during last week's episode ... and subsequently prompted a strong reaction from Kyle in the press.

Garcelle doesn't feel badly about her comment, though ... as she tells us she was just trying to inspire Kyle to live her life however ever she wanted amid her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

As you know, Kyle has faced a number of questions regarding her close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade ... but has always maintained they're just friends.

Still, Garcelle defends her statement wasn't meant to be a dig about the rumors ... rather, just a reminder that they're "powerful women" and "can be whatever we want to be."

Yet, as we previously reported, Kyle didn't necessarily see the remark the same way ... blasting Garcelle as an "a**hole during the 'RHOBH' after show online.

Per Garcelle, she's perplexed by KR's strong reaction to the now-viral moment ... given they had a good laugh about it during taping.

She notes ... "So, for her to say that was pretty shady, but, you know."