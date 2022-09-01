'RHOBH' Stars Vacation in Aspen Villa That Rents for $12,500 a Night

The Aspen home Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sheree Zampino stayed in on 'RHOBH' is available for rent ... but it's gonna cost ya.

Our real estate sources say the villa featured in Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" goes for $12,500 per night ... and it's one of the most exclusive properties in all of Aspen.

The place is 6,750 square feet and it boasts 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and expansive views of Shadow Mountain, plus all the amenities one might expect ... including a hot tub, game room and home theater.

The 3-story villa also features a walk-out patio with a gas grill, plus several lounge areas with fireplaces ... and there's an elevator to get around.

Check out the gallery ... it's easy to see why Kyle Richards husband, Mauricio Umansky, said on the show it's one of his favorite homes in Aspen.