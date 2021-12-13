'RHOBH' Halts Production After Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Get COVID

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" can't catch a break -- a new crop of cast members are positive for COVID-19, and that's forcing production to shut down again in what seems to be Hollywood's new reality.

Sources connected to the series tell TMZ ... late last week Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and a member of the crew all tested positive, causing producers to suspend all filming. Thankfully, we're told symptoms are mild for all involved ... and they've all been vaccinated.

We're told the show will be on a brief hiatus for at least a couple weeks -- SOP for when a positive result comes in -- and they'll reevaluate everything then. Our sources say everyone will be tested multiple times before coming back to work ... which was already happening anyway.

Of course, this is far from the first and certainly won't be the last TV or film production to be impacted by COVID. Thankfully, the vaccine seems to be doing what scientists said it would ... lessening the effects for those who catch COVID.

We broke the story ... 'RHOBH' filming was halted late last year, when Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley tested positive. Now, it looks like they're gonna have to do it all over again to deal with the latest batch.