'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Reacts to Husband's DUI & Avant Shooting

Play video content BACKGRID

Dorit Kemsley has some thoughts on her husband's DUI bust as well as the fatal shooting that befell Clarence Avant's family -- and her reaction to both is ... regret and sadness.

The 'RHOBH' star ran into paps Tuesday night, and there were two relevant topics to ask her about -- the fact her hubby, PK, had been hauled to jail over suspected drinking and driving ... and the recent break-in in town that cost Jacqueline Avant her life.

Luckily, Dorit was in a chatty mood ... so she opened up on each, first addressing Paul's arrest. Sounds like Paul wishes it never would've happened -- and Dorit expresses that quite clearly here.

She also kinda goes to bat for him a little -- explaining that Paul wasn't necessarily smashed ... even though he probably shouldn't have been behind the wheel. Good balancing act here!

Play video content NOVEMBER 2021 LAPD

As for the Trousdale Estates tragedy -- where Jacqueline was shot and killed by a home intruder -- Dorit is the perfect person to speak on it ... seeing how she too went through a frighteningly similar situation just last month.

It's interesting ... Dorit seems to make a distinction between the Avants' predicament and hers, saying she's still here ... highlighting just how dangerous the whole thing was.