'Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion Surveillance Video Shows Suspects

Cops have released terrifying video showing two men smashing into Dorit Kemsley's L.A. home and surfacing with hundreds of thousands of dollars in valuables minutes later.

The men, covered in masks and gloves use some sort of tool to smash through Kemsley's door before making their way inside. Law enforcement sources say once in, the two men confronted Kemsley, who begged for her life and the lives of her kids.

While we never reported the men were armed with guns, several other outlets did ... but the police statement does not indicate the men had guns or other weapons.

After about 15 minutes, the men can be seen outside the front of the home, dragging what police say was a large blanket filled with purses, watches and other jewelry.

The LAPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the two men -- described as black males between the ages of 20 to 30.

Shortly after the incident, Dorit issued a statement saying, “As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

We got Dorit and her husband, Paul, who was out of town at the time of the incident out last week who indicated they'd hired new security and were contemplating moving out.