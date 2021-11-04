Erika Jayne Calls Sutton Stracke 'B***** F****** C***' During 'RHOBH' Reunion

Erika Jayne Explosive fight on 'RHOBH' Reunion Calls Sutton A 'Bitchy F****** C***'

11/4/2021 7:24 AM PT
FINALE FIREWORKS
BRAVO

Welp, forget any chances of Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke settling their nearly season-long beef ... the two faced off during last night's 'RHOBH' reunion with insults that pushed the envelope even for a Bravo show.

Last night's fourth and final installment of the sit-down with the cast members was again mostly centered around Erika, but it was when they rehashed a dinner fight that happened between EJ and Sutton that things got really nasty.

Sutton revealed she had to hire a full-time security team after Erika threatened her and her family. The two traded jabs during the reunion, before Erika dropped a hammer, saying at the time of the dinner fight, Sutton was being a "bitchy f****** c***."

During the reunion, Erika also mentioned how her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, still calls her several times a day, getting emotional and revealing she blames him for putting her in such a tough position.

Getty

As we reported, EJ is currently in the middle of a legal battle -- accused of taking $25 million from Tom's former law firm to fund her ritzy lifestyle.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 ... it's still ongoing.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later