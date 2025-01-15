Kyle Richards Calls Garcelle Beauvais an 'A-Hole' for 'Lesbian' Comment

Play video content Bravo

Kyle Richards is hitting back after Garcelle Beauvais questioned her sexuality on camera ... blasting her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" costar for acting like an "ass****."

The longtime Bravo personality issued a biting response to Garcelle seemingly encouraging her to come out as a "lesbian" during Tuesday's episode ... and accused her castmate of trying to get a reaction out of her on the 'RHOBH After Show.'

While Kyle noted she was unbothered by the line of questioning -- since rumors about her sexuality have been ongoing amid her friendship with singer Morgan Wade and her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky -- she admitted to being confused by Garcelle's motive.

She added ... "What was really going through my head was, 'You're being an ass**** right now and don't try to act like oopsie-daisies. You know exactly what you're doing.'"

Garcelle has an entirely different takeaway from her conversation with Kyle, though ... she explained on the after-show that she felt she was just encouraging KR to live her truth -- whether it involves a lesbian lover or not.

She noted ... "I'm not trying to call her out. Own it. Be authentic. 'Cause, I feel like Kyle cares a lot about what people think and how this is gonna look."