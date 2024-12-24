Mauricio Umansky's Daughters Roast Him For Leaving 'Wicked' Early

Play video content Tik Tok/@sophiakylieee

Mauricio Umansky not a 'sentimental man' when it comes to "Wicked: Part 1" ... bailing on the flick halfway through -- even though Kyle Richards and his daughters loved it!

Mauricio and Kyle's daughter Sophia posted a fun TikTok to her account Sunday ... showing all of her family members before and after going to see the hit movie based on the 2003 musical.

In the clip, everyone says they're name and how many times they've seen the movie ... with Kyle and Mauricio both seeing the film for the first time.

Cut to after the movie ... and, Kyle and her daughters are a big blubbering mess -- with Kyle telling the camera operator to get the phone out of her face while she sobs.

Mauricio on the other hand is nowhere to be found after the house lights come up ... and, it's only later at the cabin that the girls are able to show fans their dad's reaction to the movie.

Umansky's already back at the family's house because apparently he left "Wicked" before it ended ... a choice his fam just couldn't believe.

As you know ... Mauricio and Kyle recently reunited in the celeb vacay spot -- after Kyle and the kids flew out to meet up with the real estate mogul.

Mauricio's spent a lot of his time hanging with different ladies in the city ... even locking lips with one outside a popular sushi restaurant.

Despite their estrangement, Kyle and Maurcicio are still celebrating the holidays together ... with Kyle recently even saying they haven't formally disuccsed divorce.