Dorit Kemsley Talks About PK, Christmas Plans & Kyle and Mauricio

Dorit Kemsley I Wouldn't Want To Be Kyle For Xmas ... With THOSE Mauricio Pics!!!

KEEPING IT PEACEFUL
Dorit Kemsley is decking the halls and dishing the drama -- spilling on how this Christmas will hit differently while drawing some festive parallels to her frenemy Kyle Richards’ holiday predicament.

We caught up with Dorit at LAX, where she spilled a personal update -- she’s still debating whether estranged hubby PK will snag an invite this Christmas ... because, at the end of the day, it’s all about making the kiddos’ holiday magical.

Check out the clip 'cause Dorit delves deeper into the tricky balancing act of keeping things jolly for the kids.

Of course, we had to ask about those viral pics of Mauricio Umansky locking lips with IG model Klaudia K.

While things are frosty between her and Kyle, Dorit admits that if the tables turned and she spotted PK smooching someone new, it definitely wouldn't feel good at all.

As for her and PK, Dorit’s all about finding harmony -- saying if both hearts and heads are in the right place, they’ve got a shot at coming out stronger on the other side.

