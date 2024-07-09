Dorit Kemsley Says She's Taking Split From Hubby PK One Day At a Time

Play video content TMZ.com

Dorit Kemsley's giving us an update on her marital status after separating from her hubby PK ... and, interestingly, she's not slamming the door on the possibility of reconciliation.

She was out and about Monday in L.A. when the 'RHOBH' star told us her current focus amid their split was putting all their energy into co-parenting their 2 kiddos.

Of course, we had to ask if she was still working toward "maybe getting back together" ... and she didn't say no way.

Instead, Dorit told us the decision isn't solely up to her ... making it clear PK's gotta be on board too, before she even entertains a shot at reconciliation.

Some of her 'Real Housewives' cohorts have been criticized for NOT revealing enough on the show -- *cough Shmyle Shmichards -- but Dorit tells us she's planning to share all of her marital drama on the upcoming season 14.

It also could be a masterful way to deflect more questions. Y'know, the ol' ... you'll just have to watch.

TBH, at least Dorit's keeping it real and talking about it even a little bit. PK wasn't up for chatting at all when we saw him out in L.A. shortly after the split news broke.

As we reported ... Dorit and PK decided to hit pause on their 9-year marriage in May ... posting a joint IG statement to drop the news.