Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She's Living With BFF Kyle Richards Amid Divorce

Teddi Mellencamp may be single but she isn't alone ... the reality star has confirmed she's currently living with her best friend, Kyle Richards, amid their respective marriage woes.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shared the update during Thursday's episode of the "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast ... surprising not only listeners, but her guest host, Erika Jayne, too.

On the pod -- which is normally cohosted by Teddi and Tamra Judge -- Teddi revealed the tidbit after telling Erika she spotted the Bravo personality filming a scene for 'RHOBH' in Kyle's "glam room."

When asked if that's where she's been sleeping amid her split from husband Edwin Arroyave, TM quipped in response ... "That's my bedroom now, b****!"

Later on, she credited Kyle for inviting her into the house, explaining she and her ex were "nesting" -- a divorce practice where the children stay in the marital home while the parents take turns staying with them.

She added ... "So I just zip on over. It's close. It's easy. She cooks -- sometimes."

Teddi then jokingly extended an invite to Erika to join her and Kyle in the Encino estate ... given the fact Erika is also divorcing her longtime spouse, disgraced lawyer Thomas Girardi.

Erika didn't exactly rule out the idea, especially since "the house is empty" -- seemingly referencing Kyle's estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, who moved out of their house earlier this year.

While Kyle and Mauricio have yet to file for divorce, they've been separated since last summer ... with the real estate mogul apparently moving on with actress Nikita Kahn in recent months.

Teddi and Edwin -- who share kids Slate, Cruz, and Dove -- are moving full steam ahead in their divorce ... John Mellencamp's daughter filed for divorce last month.