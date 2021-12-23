'RHOBH' Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Out of Quarantine, Back To Work

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" are getting some familiar faces back in front of cameras ... now that a trio of cast members finished their COVID-19 quarantines.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais are shooting scenes again after testing negative for the virus following a COVID scare, with all 3 women shooting scenes earlier this week.

TMZ broke the story ... 'RHOBH' production came to a screeching halt this month when Lisa, Erika and Garcelle tested positive for the virus ... and the shutdown lasted several days.

The good news ... we're told all 3 tested negative, opening the door for a production restart, we're told there will be a quick holiday break, and then production will kick back up.

The cast members weren't the only ones battling the virus ... as we first told you, Housewives honcho Andy Cohen is fresh off a 10-day quarantine after his second battle with COVID.

