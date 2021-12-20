Andy Cohen Finishes Quarantine After Private Covid Battle

The cast members of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" weren't the only ones at Bravo fighting COVID, honcho Andy Cohen had the illness as well, and just finished his 10-day quarantine ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Cohen tested positive for COVID -- his second bout with the disease -- two weeks ago. We're told Andy quarantined at home, and has since tested negative.

Our sources say Andy was fully vaccinated, helping to reduce his symptoms.

It was in March of last year when Andy first had COVID, posting, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better..."