'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Play video content Breaking News

The coronavirus has officially infiltrated 'Bachelor' nation ... Colton Underwood says he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Colton just announced his test results Friday on his social media ... the 28-year-old 'Bachelor' star and former NFL player says he tested positive for the virus and has been following all of the social distancing guidelines since last week.

Colton's symptoms started showing a few days ago, and he says he was tested and just got his results back Friday.

He's also got a message for folks out there who are so far hesitant to self-quarantine ... saying we should all stay home as a favor to ourselves and our loved ones.

Colton's staying positive despite the diagnosis ... he says we're all gonna beat the pandemic and emerge stronger than before.