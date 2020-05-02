Andy Cohen and Son Ben Cheer First Responders in New York City

Me And Ben Want to Say ...

Exclusive

Andy Cohen and his son Ben joined a crowd in the West Village of the Big Apple to show appreciation for the frontline saviors.

Andy was all masked up with his 14-month-old son on his shoulders as the talk show host cheered medical workers at Lenox Health Greenwich Village.

It's become a ritual at 7 PM in New York ... with residents leaning out windows, clanging pots and pans, screaming their appreciation ... quite the sight. Although New York, hopefully, has seen the worst, there are still hundreds of people a day who are losing their lives from the virus.

Looks like Ben may have a new best friend. Andy's best bud, Anderson Cooper, just had a kid of his own -- Wyatt Morgan Cooper -- who was born Monday via surrogate.