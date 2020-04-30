Anderson Cooper Reveals He's a Dad, Welcomes New Baby Boy

Anderson Cooper is the proud new father of a baby boy ... revealing Wyatt Morgan Cooper to the world.

The CNN anchor took to Instagram Thursday night to reveal earlier this week Wyatt was born via surrogate. Cooper said, "As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth."

As for Wyatt's name, 52-year-old says it's in honor of his dad, who passed away when he was just 10, saying, "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was."

Anderson also shared a sweet message about his surrogate, saying, "Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children."

Finally, Anderson says, "I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues." His mother, Gloria Vanderbilt died last year.