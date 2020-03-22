Celebs Getting Knocked Up & Giving Birth Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With the coronavirus spreading by the day, you'd think people would think twice about having kids right about now -- but it's full steam ahead for Hollywood on multiple fronts.

Several different stars over the past couple weeks or so have been either announcing pregnancies or announcing the births of their new children -- and while some have expressed concern over the global pandemic ... most seem to be simply overjoyed.

The latest baby news came from Meghan McCain, who told the world she had a bun in the oven on Sunday ... and coronavirus was certainly on her mind as well. In her Instagram post, she wrote ... "I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with." She also says she'll be doing 'The View' from home via satellite.

Of course, Amanda Bynes just said she was pregnant as well ... and didn't utter a peep about coronavirus concerns. And yes, the big kahuna was Katy Perry -- who debuted her baby bump in a music video in epic fashion. And that was just two weeks ago when this craze was picking up.

Other celebs have actually welcomed new family members into their household during peak coronavirus fears -- including Mike Epps and Hasan Minhaj ... who proudly showed off their newborns on social media over the past couple days ... no real mention of coronavirus in their captions or anything.

Now, to the new parents' credit ... they were getting busy months ago at least 9 months ago, before any of this coronavirus news was known. So, not much they can do but see it through and hope for the best -- especially since babies have such weak immune systems.

