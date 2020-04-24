Andy Cohen Says He Can't Give Plasma Because He's Gay, Calls for Change

Andy Cohen's blasting FDA guidelines that are keeping him from donating his plasma -- which could potentially aid in the battle against COVID-19 -- calling them "antiquated and discriminatory" against gay people.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host closed his show Thursday night by explaining how he wanted to help after he recovered from coronavirus so he signed up to give plasma ... which the FDA has an urgent need for because it's rich in antibodies.

Cohen says he's ineligible as a gay man, though, due to outdated and unfair rules to prevent HIV. Andy points out even the more recently relaxed rules require gay men to abstain from sex for 3 months, regardless of their relationship status ... when there are "no such blanket restrictions" for straight people.

Simply put, Cohen believes it's ignorant to exclude members of the gay community who could help save lives and fight COVID-19 at such a critical time ... especially when all blood is easily screened for HIV, anyway.

So, he's pleading for change, saying ... "This pandemic has forced us to adapt in many ways. We’re quarantining. We’re social distancing. We’re wearing masks. Why can’t we adapt when it comes to this rule?"