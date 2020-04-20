George Stephanopoulos Walking in the Hamptons After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Exclusive

George Stephanopoulos is out for a walk in East Hampton, and given he just revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis a week ago ... this looks like a good sign for his health.

The 'GMA' anchor was out and about Monday in the exclusive Long Island 'hood. George seemed pretty sporty in shorts and a windbreaker as he chatted on his phone, and while he had a face mask ... it was around his neck, not covering his nose and mouth.

As we reported ... George announced on 'GMA' last week he tested positive for coronavirus just weeks after his wife, Ali Wentworth, contracted it. We're guessing there was no one nearby. Since George is still within the 14-day window he could be contagious, and that mask would be key in protecting others.

George has continued working on 'GMA' from home, including on Monday. At least one of his neighbors isn't happy he's out and about. ICYMI ... someone went on social media and put the newsman on blast for allegedly not following social distance guidelines.

The NY Post reported the neighbor, who's since deleted the Facebook post, was pissed off after allegedly seeing George at a drug store and walking his dog on a golf course.