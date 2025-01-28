Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Garcelle Beauvais After 'Lesbian' Dig

Kyle Richards Garcelle & I Are 'Good Now'!!! No Lingering 'Lesbian' Drama

Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais' friendship is tougher than a diamond ... the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has revealed she and her costar are moving past the now-viral "lesbian" comment.

We caught up with Kyle after Garcelle doubled down on her not-so-subtle comment on KR's rumored sexuality ... and the "Halloween" actress made it clear she wasn't going to further fuel the drama.

As she put it ... she and Garcelle are "good now," confirming she and her fellow Bravo personality have hashed things out since swapping jabs in the press.

Though Kyle tried to stay positive, she did appear a bit salty still over the situation ... telling us, "It is what it is."

As you know, Garcelle shocked 'RHOBH' viewers when she appeared to encourage Kyle to come out of the closet amid her close friendship with singer Morgan Wade and separation from Mauricio Umansky.

While KR laughed off the remark on the show, she later hit back at Garcelle on the 'RHOBH' after show, blasting her friend as an "ass****."

Garcelle didn't take the criticism lying down, however ... later telling us Kyle was being "shady" with her outrage, since they previously had a good laugh about the whole thing.

Still, it sounds like it's all water on the bridge now ... though, we'd be surprised if the comment wasn't brought up during the 'RHOBH' reunion.

