Kyle Richards Talks Marriage, Lesbian Rumors ... On 'RHOBH' Reunion

Kyle Richards had a lot to answer for on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion ... including speculation she was banging another woman after separating from her husband.

A new preview for the upcoming 'RHOBH' reunion just dropped and in the trailer there are a few hot topics for Kyle ... including her Morgan Wade friendship and marital issues with Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle's confronted about rumors she and Morgan were hooking up ... which she's never confirmed ... and she's also asked point blank about the music video she filmed with Morgan.

The preview clip leaves the lesbian questions on a cliffhanger ... but Kyle looks pretty shocked by the questioning.

It will be interesting what Kyle has to say on the reunion show, which was taped before we got photos of her with Morgan in Paris.

We've seen Kyle with Morgan all over the globe ... all while her estranged husband hangs out with a slew of hot women.

Kyle's been followed by Morgan dating rumors since she and Mauricio separated in 2023 ... she's always shut it down but it looks like things reach a head on the reunion.