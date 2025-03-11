Mauricio Umansky Hangs Out With Two Women After Kyle Richards Talks Reconciliation

Two girls and one Mauricio Umansky ... that was the scene at a famous West Hollywood hotel recently ... and the guy doesn't seem like he's on the same page as Kyle Richards when it comes to getting back together.

Check out these photos from Saturday night at the Chateau Marmont ... Mauricio is sitting at a table between two mystery brunettes.

There are reports Mauricio made out with one of the women, but so far no footage of the purported PDA has surfaced ... but he does look comfortable with their company in the photos.

Mauricio hanging out with a couple hotties in WeHo comes on the heels of Kyle revealing she would be open to getting back together with him.

MU and KR have been separated for a while now and we've seen him with lots of different women on his arm as he lives a playboy lifestyle during the separation ... and these new images don't give off the vibe that he's ready to settle back down with Kyle.