Mauricio Umansky Says He Has A Metal Plate, Screws in His Collarbone

Mauricio Umansky On the Mend After Skiing Accident ... Fresh New Bling in My Collarbone!!!

Mauricio Umansky's going to have some trouble going through metal detectors for the foreseeable future ... 'cause he's got a new metal casing in his clavicle after his recent nasty skiing accident.

The reality television star posted about his condition Sunday afternoon ... writing a message on Instagram to his fans to tell them he's recovering after his nasty crash.

Umansky says his clavicle was a clean break ... but, it still required surgery -- and he now has a metal plate and 12 screws in the bone.

Mauricio says he expects a speedy recovery ... shouting out his doctors and nurses at Aspen Valley Hospital -- and, he credits his helmet for saving his life.

As we told you ... Umansky shared photos from his hospital room on late Friday night -- showing an X-ray of his bone separated from the rest of his skeleton.

Umansky also shared a video of himself being wheeled off the mountain after the injury by ski patrol on a gurney with his arm in a sling.

Mauricio's ski season might be over ... but, at the very least, he's on the road to recovery.

