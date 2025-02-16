Mauricio Umansky Says He Has A Metal Plate, Screws in His Collarbone

Mauricio Umansky's going to have some trouble going through metal detectors for the foreseeable future ... 'cause he's got a new metal casing in his clavicle after his recent nasty skiing accident.

The reality television star posted about his condition Sunday afternoon ... writing a message on Instagram to his fans to tell them he's recovering after his nasty crash.

Umansky says his clavicle was a clean break ... but, it still required surgery -- and he now has a metal plate and 12 screws in the bone.

Mauricio says he expects a speedy recovery ... shouting out his doctors and nurses at Aspen Valley Hospital -- and, he credits his helmet for saving his life.

As we told you ... Umansky shared photos from his hospital room on late Friday night -- showing an X-ray of his bone separated from the rest of his skeleton.

Play video content

Umansky also shared a video of himself being wheeled off the mountain after the injury by ski patrol on a gurney with his arm in a sling.