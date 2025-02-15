Mauricio Umansky Hospitalized After Skiing Accident in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky suffered a major injury on the slopes, saying he broke his clavicle bone while skiing in Colorado, but he's now on the mend.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum announced the news Friday on Instagram with a series of photos showing him in a hospital bed, along with x-rays of his upper chest, where the clavicle bone is located.

Mauricio wrote that he feels blessed for the way paramedics, hospital workers and others have taken care of him after his accident. He also revealed he needs surgery, while explaining that if you "play hard sometimes you get hurt."

In addition, Mauricio posted a video that captured ski patrol wheeling him off the snow-covered mountain on a gurney with his arm in a sling after he wiped out.

Mauricio didn't go into detail about what happened, but that will likely be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

As you know, Mauricio has been hanging out a lot lately in Aspen. On one occasion, he was seen smooching model Klaudia K -- and, on another, he was filmed with his estranged wife, ROBH star Kyle Richards.

We're told that despite their differences these days, Kyle and Mauricio are “very cool” with each other.