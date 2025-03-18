Kyle Richards Considered Buying Mansion Across From Nemesis Lisa Vanderpump

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer -- it seems Kyle Richards had that in mind when she recently considered buying the house directly across the street from her nemesis Lisa Vanderpump ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources tell us ... Kyle was looking to possibly scoop up the 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom Beverly Hills house just feet away from LVP's famous Villa Rosa property. We're told Kyle toured the place a few times, even bringing along her daughters.

Our sources say Kyle's interest in the property had nothing to do with Lisa living in the neighborhood. Instead, we're told she really liked the house.

Unfortunately for Kyle, the house sold to a buyer at the end of February for $6.9 million.

Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, have been fixtures in the celebrity enclave since 2011. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan previously owned the house, but sold it for $5.9 million in 2021 following their divorce.

When we reached Lisa for comment, she told us, "What on earth. I thought that house was sold. This house is 10 feet away from me. A shame her offer wasn’t accepted because she’d finally be able to move into Beverly Hills." Kyle was living in Bel Air and then moved to Encino in 2017.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A rep for Kyle denies LVP's claim she ever made an offer. The rep says she never put in an offer because she decided the area is too much of a fire hazard.