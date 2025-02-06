Lisa Vanderpump Says 'Pigs Will Fly' Before She Returns to 'RHOBH'

Play video content TMZ.com

Lisa Vanderpump has no interest in pumping up chatter about her possible return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... issuing a point-blank statement about the speculation.

We caught up with the Bravo personality outside the book launch for Hollywood Virgin by Jason Felts at The Abbey in West Hollywood on Wednesday evening, where she made it clear she has no interest in making a grand return to 'RHOBH' -- despite Andy Cohen and Lisa Rinna recently speaking out in favor of the idea.

As Vanderpump put it ... no one should be taking seriously what Rinna thinks about the 'Real Housewives' franchise, indicating her former frenemy's 2 cents on the matter is a bunch of hot air.

Further setting the record straight, Vanderpump directly declared ... "Oh, there's a pig flying to the moon. There's more chance of that."

As you know, Vanderpump exited 'RHOBH' in 2019 after nine seasons on the reality show ... her departure followed a major falling out with longtime friend and costar Kyle Richards.

LVP has maintained a working relationship with Bravo, however ... continuing with her spin-off series, "Vanderpump Rules," which is set to debut a rebooted cast with its 12th season.

Vanderpump has stayed relatively tight-lipped on what's to come with the new cast, but did tell us the new chapter would not disappoint.